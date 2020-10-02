KLBK AM Weather October 2, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas- The west Texas wind was making itself known out there on Thursday. That wind will still be around today, as well. Sustained wind will be at 10-15 mph. Some gusts will get to 25 mph at times today. With that, expect to see sunny skies again, with dry conditions and a high temperature of 82°. The average high for Lubbock on October 2 is 79°. Saturday will continue to see sunny skies and more dry air thanks to high pressure over the desert southwest. Wind will drop down to 5-10 mph. However, high temperatures will be higher on Saturday than what we’ll see today. Lubbock will get to a high of 86°.

Follow along on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and NickKraynokWeather.com!