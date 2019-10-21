KLBK AM Weather October 21, 2019

Happy Saturday to you all! We've got quite a roller coaster of temperatures to talk about today! There was a weak front that pushed through last night which didn't bring much of anything besides a shift in the winds. We are enjoying quite the beautiful Saturday as a result, with crystal blue skies and a cool breeze out of the north. The winds are already beginning to shift back to a west/southwest direction which will allow us to warm back up to the mid 80s for our Sunday before yet another cold front pushed through late in the afternoon. This cold front will be a little stronger, we will see highs on Monday and Tuesday near 70 degrees and lows in the upper 30s across the South Plains.

Things begin to get a little interesting by midweek. Right now, we are forecast to see yet another warm up on Wednesday with highs in the mid 80s before a strong cold front sweeps through. Some models are hinting at a *slight* chance of some wintry weather with this system. Please keep in mind that a lot can still change between now and then and we will be sure to keep you all updated with the latest information as it becomes available. Regardless of whether or not we get precipitation (wintry or not), we should all expect quite a cool down by the end of next week with highs in the low 50s and lows near the freezing mark.