KLBK AM Weather October 21, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas- Warm air continues to flow into west Texas today. The low clouds in place this morning were able to keep low temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s which was expected and is well above average for this time of year. Wind is going to increase to 10-15 mph this afternoon. So any fog and low clouds will be gone early in the afternoon. Lubbock will see mostly sunny skies today, with a high temperature of 84°. As we move into Thursday, the air is going to be very warm. In fact, highs off the Caprock will climb up into the low 90s. Lubbock will be sunny and very warm, with 10-20 mph wind, gusting to 35 mph at times. This is ahead of a cold front. The high in Lubbock Thursday will be 88°. It gets much cooler on Friday.

