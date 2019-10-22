KLBK AM Weather October 22, 2019

LUBBOCK, Texas- The wind we saw in west Texas on Monday is going to be gone today. Expect to see light wind out there with more sunshine. There will only be some thin clouds scattered across portions of our area this afternoon. Lubbock will see sunny skies with a high temperature of 73°. The wind will shift around to the southwest by tomorrow. That will help to make things feel more like spring than Autumn. It will still be sunny, with 10-15 mph wind and a high temperature of 80°. However, a cold front will move in tomorrow evening, making it much colder by Thursday.

