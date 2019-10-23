KLBK AM Weather October 23, 2019

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LUBBOCK, Texas- Today is going to be a typical west Texas Autumn day. We’re going to start out with sunny skies and 10-15 mph wind from the west-southwest. That wind will shift to the north-northeast this afternoon as a cold front will push on through. We won’t feel the surge of colder air for several hours. Expect the high temperature to reach 78°. The colder air will be felt as you get up and going on Thursday morning. The wind will stay out of the northeast at 20-25 mph. There will be a few showers in the area at 20%, mixing with some very light snow in the northwestern counties. Otherwise, it will be cloudy, with a high temperature of only 51°.

Follow along on Twitter and Facebook!

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Interactive Radar

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar