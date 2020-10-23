KLBK AM Weather October 23, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas- Thursday was a record-tying day for the high temperature in Lubbock. We made it up to 89°! Since then, a strong cold front has surged through the area. It has gifted us much colder air and a ton of west Texas wind. Wind gusts will be near 40 mph through early afternoon. By the evening, sustained wind will drop down closer to 10 mph. Today will become mostly sunny. It will be a dry and blustery day with a high temperature only reaching 54°. Saturday is going to start out with clear skies and cold air. The low temperature will drop to 34°. Saturday afternoon is looking to be sunny, dry and windy, with a high of 70°.

