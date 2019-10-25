KLBK AM Weather October 25, 2019

LUBBOCK, Texas- Today is going to be less eventful than what we saw across the area on Thursday. The cold front and low pressure system which brought the drop in temperatures and wintry weather is headed off to the east. Behind it, we will see clear skies today. However, the wind will be at 15-20 mph, especially through 5:00 pm. So that will make things feel colder than what it actually is. Lubbock is going to be sunny today, with a high temperature of 54°. We’ll get clear skies and cold air to begin the day tomorrow. The low will drop to 30°. Saturday afternoon is looking to be sunny, breezy and warmer with a high of 74°.

