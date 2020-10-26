KLBK AM Weather October 26, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas- Wintry weather has already started across west Texas and that will continue all day today. For the most part, freezing drizzle will be the precipitation type for the central and eastern counties. Even though it sounds harmless, freezing drizzle is causing slick spots on bridges and overpasses. Numerous accidents have already occurred. There will be some heavier rounds of some freezing rain off the Caprock, with light snow mixing with frozen precipitation to the northwest. Lubbock will only see a high of 33° today. Tuesday will see mainly snow falling along the state line, with 1-3″ possible in Parmer and Bailey Counties. A mix of freezing rain/sleet and snow will occur in the central counties tomorrow, with more freezing rain off the Caprock. Roads will be slicker across the region Tuesday, so avoid the loop, Marsha Sharp and I-27. Drive slower and leave earlier to be safe. The high tomorrow will be 30°.

