KLBK AM Weather October 31, 2019

Today: Sunny & chilly. High 54.Tonight: Clear & cold. Low 32.Tomorrow: Becoming warmer. Breezy. High 62.

Happy Halloween! We're starting off the day extremely cold as temperatures are feeling like the single digits across the region. While we're waking up to dry conditions, you'll still want to be careful on the roadways as there are still some patchy spots of ice. We'll keep the clear conditions throughout the day with high temperatures rising into the 50s.

Tonight will be a nice one for trick-or-treating as there won't be any precipitation to hinder outdoor plans. You will still want to make sure you're bundling up the kids tonight as temperatures will be in the 40s. However, with the breezy conditions it'll feel a little more like the the 30s.

We'll get a little warmer tomorrow as temperatures will rise into the lower 60s. By Saturday, our temperatures will fall back into the 50s as a weak front passes through. After Saturday though, temperatures will be in the 60s and then eventually warming up nicely into the 70s by Monday.