KLBK AM Weather October 4, 2019

LUBBOCK, Texas- The first real cold front of the Autumn season moved through the area yesterday. That made things really feel like it should for this time of year…at least for most of the area. Today will see higher temperatures in the afternoon, but we’ll still be near average. Expect to see the clouds clear, giving way to mostly sunny skies with a high temperature of 78°. The sun is going to shine by afternoon tomorrow, with much warmer air returning for a few days at least. Lubbock will get sunny skies, with dry air and a high reaching 84°.