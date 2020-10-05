KLBK AM Weather October 5, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas- Apparently Autumn has not received the message that it’s up and should be in control. Summer is being a bully and taking over the weather pattern here in the first full week of October. Do not expect it to feel anything close to what it should for early October. Lubbock will see sunny skies, with no clouds. The air is still going to be dry, so a higher fire danger will be a concern this afternoon. The high temperature will make it all the way to 91°. We’re going to see more of the same on Tuesday. There will be sunny skies and dry air again. Wind will be at 15-20 mph, with Lubbock seeing a high of 90°.

