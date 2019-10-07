KLBK AM Weather October 7, 2019

Happy Sunday to you all! It was another near perfect end to the weekend this Sunday as we saw a high of 82 degrees here in the Hub City before that cold front we had forecast came blowing on through. I'm sure you noticed it, too, if you were out and about as the winds kicked up pretty quickly out of the north/northeast. We can expect the winds to stay pretty strong throughout the evening and into the overnight hours throughout the South Plains tonight, which will help keep temperatures from falling too low. Lows will be in the low 40s to the north and west, while the city of Lubbock and points south and east can expect lows in the mid to upper 40s.

The start of the workweek looks to be ideal as we will have sunny skies and temperatures in the low to mid 70s. Temperatures will rise quite drastically on Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the mid 80s before the next cold front blows through late Thursday. This second cold front is expected to bring some of the coldest temperatures of the season thus far, with highs struggling to get out of the 50s on Friday and lows in the upper 30s! Besides an isolated shower or two on Wednesday, we can expect to remain mostly dry for the next 7 days, even with the next cold front blowing through.