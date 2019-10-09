KLBK AM Weather October 9, 2019

1  of  2
LUBBOCK, Texas- We ended up seeing .10″ of rain officially here in Lubbock last night with that thunderstorm that rolled in after 10:00 pm. We’re going to be dry today, with more sunshine and spring-like warmth. The wind will be sustained this afternoon at 10-15 mph, with some gusts reaching 25 mph. Expect the high temperature to reach 87° in Lubbock. A strong cold front is going to be moving through the area as early as this evening. It will affect the northern counties first. It’s a slow mover and will give Lubbock much colder air and strong wind by 10:00 pm Thursday night. Before that, it will be sunny and breezy on Thursday, with a high temperature of 79°.

