KLBK AM Weather September 1, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas- Lubbock did not see measurable precipitation on Monday, which was expected. It was definitely looking like a dry yesterday and that is exactly what happened. Today, however, will be a different story. Showers and thunderstorms will be increasing in coverage throughout the day. Coverage will jump to 30% this afternoon, which we have not seen in a very long time. Lubbock will make it to a high temperature of 90°. Wednesday will be a cooler day, with highs actually staying below average. Coverage of thunderstorms will be at 40% during the day, especially in the morning hours. The high in Lubbock will only get to 82°. It will be nice to see the rain because we really do need it.

