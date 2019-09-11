KLBK AM Weather September 11, 2019

This forecast is brought to you by J Ferg Pros.

Today: Mostly cloudy. Isolated rain showers. High 83.Tonight: Overcast. Isolated storms. Low 67.Tomorrow: Isolated storms. High 83.

You may have noticed yesterday was much cooler compared to this past weekend. That's all thanks to a cold front that moved through the region early yesterday morning bringing overcast conditions, and even some rainfall. Even though this front has fully pushed through, it looks like the cooler air will stick around throughout much of the week.

Mostly cloudy conditions this morning will inhibit our temperature to get hot this afternoon. In fact, high temperatures today are only expected to reach the mid 80s for many, with areas into the Rolling Plains reaching the lower 90s. While most of us will stay dry this afternoon, we are expected a few more pop up showers and storms later on this afternoon/evening. A lingering shower is possible tonight, otherwise we'll be under overcast conditions.

The rest of the week features much of the same forecast as yesterday and today: Isolated shower and storms with high temperatures hovering into the mid 80s. It's not until the weekend when we could be expected a drying and warming trend on the way as high temperatures move back into the mid to upper 80s with rain chances near zero.