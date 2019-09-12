KLBK AM Weather September 12, 2019

LUBBOCK, Texas- We’ll start to see showers and thunderstorms in the area this evening. A cold front will move in from the north this afternoon. This will start to form some showers and thunderstorms in the northern counties first. Storms will move in after 7:00 pm. Coverage of storms will increase tonight to 40% through 9:00 am Friday. Lubbock will see the high temperature reach 87° today. After the showers and storms clear out tomorrow morning, we will see a mix of clouds and sunshine Friday afternoon. High school football games will be dry tomorrow night. The high will reach 81°.

