KLBK AM Weather September 14, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas- It was a pleasant weekend across west Texas. The weather was perfect for outdoor activities. The only downside was, of course, the dry air. That has been the theme for summer 2020 and that was the case over the last few days. Yes, it is still the summer season. We are just eight days away from the Autumnal Equinox; September 22 at 8:30 am. Autumn weather, as least early Autumn weather, will be in the forecast for the first part of the week. Today will see a mix of clouds and sunshine, with light wind and a high temperature of 80°. Tuesday is going to see sunny skies, no clouds and light wind. It will be warmer, but just below average, as Lubbock reaches a high of 83°.

