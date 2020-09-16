KLBK AM Weather September 16, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas- We saw the sunshine take control yesterday afternoon. Temperatures climbed up near average, but stayed just below. That is really what we want to see in the summer season. Yes, this is still summer. The Autumnal Equinox is coming up on Tuesday at 8:30 am. Even though we’re talking about Autumn, this afternoon will see warmer air, with highs above average. Lubbock is going to see a sunny day, with light wind and a high of 87°. There will be more sunshine and light wind tomorrow as well. However, high temperatures will be much lower across west Texas. We’re going to see the high only make it to 80°. The average high for tomorrow is 84°. So it’s great to have highs below where they’re supposed to be.

