KLBK AM Weather September 17, 2019

LUBBOCK, Texas- It’s still summer and the weather is going to be reminding us of that the rest of the week. We saw the sunshine and upper 80s on Monday, which really is not too bad all things considered. The average high for Lubbock is 84° and we will be above that yet again today. Expect to see mostly sunny skies, like we had on Monday. The wind will be from the south at 5-10 mph and we will make it to a high temperature of 89°. We’re going to get mostly sunny skies out there again on Wednesday. The wind is going to stay light, so as we climb to the high of 90°, keep in mind that it will feel warmer.

