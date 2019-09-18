KLBK AM Weather September 18, 2019

LUBBOCK, Texas- Summer does not want to end in west Texas. We had a warm day on Tuesday, with highs climbing up into the low 90s. Expect much of the same today under mostly sunny skies. Lubbock will reach a high temperature of 93°. The state line counties are at a low-risk for a shower, or storm this afternoon and evening. Moisture is going to be on the increase tomorrow from the southwest and southeast. That will help to increase clouds and develop showers and storms. Coverage will be 30% in the afternoon and evening. Lubbock’s high temperature will reach 87°.