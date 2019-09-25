KLBK AM Weather September 25, 2019

LUBBOCK, Texas- Expect more sunshine and quiet weather out there today. Our wind flow is still going to be from the southwest at the surface, which means we will get high temperatures above average. However, the air is going to be drier this afternoon with no threat of showers, or thunderstorms. Lubbock is going to see sunny skies with a high temperature of 89°. There will be much of the same for tomorrow. The air will remain dry, with light wind. Skies will be sunny, with no clouds giving us breaks from that sunshine. With that said, the high temperature is going to climb all the way to 90°. So expect it to feel more like summer, rather than Autumn.