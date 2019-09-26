KLBK AM Weather September 26, 2019

This forecast is brought to you by J Ferg Pros.

Today: A PM spot shower otherwise hot. High 93.Tonight: Mild & mostly clear. Low 68.Tomorrow: Hot & dry. Scattered rain late. High 92.

How does 12° above average sound? That's where we are going to be at today in terms of high temperatures. Temperatures will soar into the mid 90s this afternoon, though the forecast high of 93° in Lubbock will not be record breaking. A few pop up showers and storms are possible this afternoon due to the heat and humidity, though keep in mind most of us are going to stay dry this afternoon. The summertime heat looks to continue into tomorrow as temperatures still hover into the lower 90s. Like today, a spot shower or storm is possible tomorrow afternoon, though the better chance for rain comes overnight Friday.

A cold front is expected to sweep through the region late Friday and early Saturday morning bumping up our rain chances to 30% overnight and even into Saturday. Along with the increased rain chances, cooler air pushes in thanks to the cold front. High temperatures on Saturday will drop into the mid 80s, though that is still above average for this time of year. By Sunday, temperatures are expected to fall into the low to mid 80s.

The cooler air looks like it may in fact stick through next week as temperatures will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Along with the cooler weather, scattered rainfall is possible throughout the weekend and even through midweek next week.