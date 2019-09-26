KLBK AM Weather September 26, 2019

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LUBBOCK, Texas- Yesterday was another warm, early Autumn day and nothing will change for today. There will be some moisture moving into the area today, so a stray storm can’t be ruled out. Coverage of that will only be 10%, so don’t expect too much out of that. Otherwise, we will get sunny skies, with a high temperature of 92° in Lubbock, with mid 90s to the east. Tomorrow will continue to see sunny skies, light wind and dry air. Friday’s high temperature will reach 91°. The average high is actually 82°, so highs will be nowhere near average.

Follow along on Twitter and Facebook!

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Interactive Radar

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar