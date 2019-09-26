KLBK AM Weather September 26, 2019

LUBBOCK, Texas- Yesterday was another warm, early Autumn day and nothing will change for today. There will be some moisture moving into the area today, so a stray storm can’t be ruled out. Coverage of that will only be 10%, so don’t expect too much out of that. Otherwise, we will get sunny skies, with a high temperature of 92° in Lubbock, with mid 90s to the east. Tomorrow will continue to see sunny skies, light wind and dry air. Friday’s high temperature will reach 91°. The average high is actually 82°, so highs will be nowhere near average.