KLBK AM Weather September 27, 2019

This forecast is brought to you by J Ferg Pros.

Today: Hot & breezy. High 93.Tonight: Scattered storms arriving late. Low 68.Tomorrow: Cooler. Isolated storms. High 86.

A quite day is on tap as high pressure dominates allowing for hot and dry conditions. High temperatures today will soar into the mid to upper 90s across the region with abundant sunshine. A southwesterly wind will help to bring in drier air this afternoon keeping our rain chances near zero. The rain chances increase late tonight as an approaching cold front will help to develop some storms.

Storm activity is expected to being after about 10 PM this evening and continue into the early morning hours. Most of the rain will be gone by tomorrow morning, though a lingering shower or storm cannot be ruled out. Another round of showers and storms is possible tomorrow afternoon and evening.

Along with the increasing rain chances, this cold front is going to bring in cooler air across the area. By tomorrow, high temperatures will be into the mid 80s. We'll continue the decline in high temperatures each day, and we even look to be in the 70s by next week!