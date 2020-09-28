KLBK AM Weather September 28, 2020

Good evening and happy Sunday everyone! The strong cold front we've been talking about the past few days has pushed through the entire region today kicking up the winds from the north. The cold air was slow to move in, but temperatures now are freefalling into the 60s this evening and will continue to dip into the 50s by tomorrow morning. Winds will continue to be very blustery overnight out of the north anywhere from 25 to 30 mph. For Monday, temperatures will finally feel like Fall! Highs will be on either side of 70 degrees and still a bit windy with a north wind around 15-20 mph. The week ahead looks to be dry, but there will be a bit of a temperature rollercoaster. After highs in the 70s on Monday, we'll see them rebound to near average by Tuesday with highs in the 80s. Above average temperatures are in the forecast for Wednesday with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s before another dry cold front sweeps through dropping our temperatures to near seasonal averages to end the week and start October. The extended forecast looks dry until possibly the middle of next week, but it is still too early to tell if and when any rain will come.