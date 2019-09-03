KLBK AM Weather September 3, 2019

LUBBOCK, Texas- The calendar says September, but we will be looking and feeling more like what we saw in August. There will be little change in the forecast in the coming days, with more warm and dry weather expected. This afternoon is going to be sunny, with light wind and a high of 94° in Lubbock. The light wind will make it feel more like the upper 90s. Even though there will be a slight drop in temperatures for Wednesday, you will really not notice it. We’ll still see sunny skies, with light wind and dry air and a high of 93°, above the average of 89°.

