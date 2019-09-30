KLBK AM Weather September 30, 2019

This forecast is brought to you by J Ferg Pros.

Today: Mostly cloudy & windy. High 81.Tonight: Scattered storms arriving late. Low 70.Tomorrow: AM rain. PM storms. High 81.

Last night's system brought between a tenth of an inch of rainfall to almost three quarters of an inch. Those late storms cleared out early this morning leaving behind dry and overcast conditions. Cloud cover will continue throughout the day today allowing for our temperatures to only reach the lower 80s this afternoon. We stay dry but cloudy this afternoon, with more rounds of showers and storms expected to develop late tonight and early tomorrow morning.

Most of the activity will being in Eastern New Mexico after 10 PM and will slowly drift across the state line overnight. This rain looks to continue into the early morning hours and potentially impacting your morning commute. Most of the rain will clear out by the afternoon, with a few more showers and storms possible during the evening. Some of these storms overnight could be strong to severe as we are in a marginal risk for severe weather. Flooding, gusty winds, and hail look to be the primary concern.

Rain chances continue throughout the rest of the workweek. High temperatures hold steady into the lower 80s through midweek before a cold front moves through early Thursday morning dropping high temperatures on Thursday into the upper 60s and lower 70s.