KLBK AM Weather September 5, 2019

LUBBOCK, Texas- The upper-level high pressure system is still sitting right over us here in west Texas. That means we will expect to see sunny skies, dry air and warm conditions this afternoon. Lubbock will expect to see a high temperature make it to 93° with light wind. We’re going to end the week with more dry weather. There will be passing clouds in the afternoon, giving us some breaks from the sunshine. The high temperature tomorrow will make it to 94°. There will be upper 80s for kickoff at football games tomorrow night.