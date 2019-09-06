KLBK AM Weather September 6, 2019

LUBBOCK, Texas- Yes, it is still summer. That means high pressure is going to stay in place as we move into the weekend. This afternoon will expect to see more sunshine and light wind. Today will be warmer than what we saw out there on Thursday. We will see the high temperature reach 95°. Tomorrow is game day for Texas Tech football as they take on UTEP at 7:00 pm. If you’re tailgating in the afternoon, we’ll get more sunshine, with 10-15 mph wind. Stay hydrated with water while tailgating. The high tomorrow will make it to 93°.