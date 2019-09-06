KLBK AM Weather September 6, 2019

This forecast is brought to you by J Ferg Pros.

Today: Mostly sunny, hot, & dry. High 94.Tonight: Clear, cool, & calm. Low 67.Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. High 94.

Today's forecast and even into this weekend will be a repeat of what we've been talking about all week. Sunny, dry, and hot as high pressure is still in place over West Texas. If you're tired of this weather, don't worry, there are changes on the way. A cold front arriving late Sunday/early Monday morning will give us a more fall like feel and some benefical rainfall.

Most of Sunday remains dry, though during the evening a few isolated showers and storms are possible off to the north and west ahead of the approaching cold front. Once that front fully passes through on Monday, then the rain chances really being to increase. Scattered to potentially widespread rainfall is possible Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday, though we're still watching Thursday for some rain. Along with the plentiful moisture, temperatures next week will begin to feel like fall.

High temperatures are expected to reach the mid 80s by Monday and getting even cooler on Tuesday. By Tuesday, high temperatures will struggle to reach the upper 70s. We'll bump back up into the lower 80s by Wednesday, though through about next week temperatures will be below average.