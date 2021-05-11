KLBK Evening Forecast: May 11th, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Tuesday evening forecast.

Tonight: Storms late. Low of 45°. Winds NE 15-25 MPH.

Tomorrow: Cloudy with morning sprinkles. High of 60°. Winds NE 15-25 MPH.

After a cold and dreary Tuesday, many of you may be wondering when some more pleasant conditions will return to the South Plains. If you’re wanting sunshine and 90s, it looks like you will have to wait for a bit. Ag producers, don’t get too excited just yet, but it looks like our rain chances will increase over the next week!

Another round of showers, maybe even a few storms, are expected across the region later tonight, into Wednesday morning. No severe weather is anticipated, and rainfall totals should remain below 0.25″ for most areas. Low temperatures will bottom out in the lower 40s to middle 50s by Wednesday morning, with winds out of the northeast around 15-20 MPH.

Wednesday will start off with cloudy and rainy conditions. A dense fog, or light drizzle, is expected to last through noon. Highs will remain quite a bit below average, only topping out from the middle 50s to the middle 60s. A few peaks of sun will be possible Wednesday afternoon, but the clouds will hang around for most of the day. Overnight, temperatures will drop right back down into the lower 40s to lower 50s, with just a few less clouds.

Thursday looks to be mainly dry, aside from some patchy fog and drizzle during the morning hours. About half of the region will be back in the 70s on Thursday, with a few more peaks of sunshine across the KLBK viewing area. Winds will be out of the south-southeast around 15-20 MPH. Overnight, temperatures will be closer to average, only falling into the upper 40s to upper 50s by Friday morning.

Showers and storms will be possible once again on Friday, as our dry line activity starts to pick up across the South Plains. Highs will be closer to average, topping out in the upper 70s to middle 80s. Winds will be out of the south around 18-22 MPH. After 4 PM or so, more showers and storms are expected to develop along the Texas-New Mexico state line. As of right now, no widespread severe weather is anticipated. However, some locally large hail or gusty winds are possible. Temperatures will be above average as we head into Saturday morning. We’ll start off our day in the lower 50s to middle 60s.

As we head into next week, rain chances are expected to hang around as an upper level trough digs towards our region. Models are not in agreement on the exact track or timing of this trough, but most models do support an increased amount of precipitation across western Texas and eastern New Mexico. This would be extremely beneficial for all of our ag-producers across the region, and could really put a dent in this prolonged drought that we’ve been stuck in for quite some time. We’ll continue to monitor the latest trends, and keep you updated right here and on KLBK News.

Have a wonderful Wednesday!

-Jacob.

