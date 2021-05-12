KLBK Evening Forecast: May 12th, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Wednesday evening forecast.

Tonight: Fog late. Low of 45°. Winds SE 5-15 MPH.

Tomorrow: Afternoon sun. High of 73°. Winds SE 15-25 MPH.

Overnight tonight, patchy fog is expected to develop after 4 AM. This could reduce visibility for your Thursday morning commute. Be sure to keep your headlights on low beam if you run into any fog. Temperatures will bottom out in the lower 40s to lower 50s by Thursday morning. Winds will be out of the southeast around 8-12 MPH.

Fog should mix out across the South Plains by noon. Highs will top out in the middle 60s to upper 70s under a partly to mostly sunny sky. Winds will gust upwards of 25-30 MPH out of the south-southeast. Overnight, temperatures will be a little close to average, ranging from the upper 40s to the upper 50s.

Our TGIF is looking pretty nice for the daytime hours! We will see a partly to mostly sunny sky once again with winds out of the south-southwest around 18-22 MPH. During the late afternoon and early evening hours, showers and storms will increase over the western South Plains. This activity will push east overnight, bringing isolated to scattered showers and storms into the KLBK viewing area. No severe weather is expected at this time. Lows will drop into the middle 50s to middle 60s by Saturday morning.

Thunderstorms will remain across the region on Saturday and Sunday. As of right now, severe weather doesn’t appear to be a concern. However, these dry line thunderstorms could produce some gusty winds or small hail. However, a widespread severe weather outbreak is not likely. Highs will range from the middle 70s to the upper 80s this weekend, with the best chance for showers and storms existing on Saturday. Morning temperatures will be slightly above average, ranging through the middle 50s to upper 60s.

We are keeping a close eye on the possibility of more showers and storms for the first half of next week. This system could be a little stronger, potentially bringing some scattered severe storms back into the KLBK viewing area. High temperatures will stay pretty close to average, ranging from the upper 70s to middle and upper 80s. Winds will be out of the southwest around 15-25 MPH. On the bright side of this forecast, some much needed rainfall could also return to the South Plains. Some areas could see well over 1 inch of rainfall! Stay tuned to the KLBK First Warning Weather Team! We’ll be sure to keep you updated over the next several days!

Have a terrific Thursday!

-Jacob.

