KLBK Evening Forecast: May 26th, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Tuesday evening forecast.

Tonight: Few storms early. Some severe. Low of 63°. Winds SE 20-30 MPH.

Tomorrow: Severe storms . High of 91°. Winds SW 20-30 MPH.

Another round of showers and storms are moving through the KLBK viewing area this evening. Damaging winds upwards of 80 MPH, hail up to 3 inches in diameter, localized flash flooding, and a few tornadoes will all be possible. The yellow shaded regions below are under a Tornado Watch until 11 PM CDT tonight.

Severe storms will come to an end around midnight, with showers tapering off by 3 AM. Lows will range through the 60s by Thursday morning, with winds occasionally gusting near 30 MPH out of the southeast.

Another round of severe storms are expected on Thursday. The highest likelihood of severe weather will be off the caprock into the Rolling Plains. This is where a level 3 out of 5 enhanced currently exists. Damaging wind up to 80 MPH, hail up to 3 inches in diameter, isolated tornadoes, and localized flash flooding will all be possible once again. Storms will begin to develop after 3 PM. Temperatures will top out from the middle 80s to the middle 90s, with winds out of the southwest around 18-22 MPH under a partly to mostly sunny sky. Overnight, showers and storms will come to an end after midnight, as temperatures drop into the middle 50s to upper 60s by Friday morning.

More showers and storms are expected on Friday! A few of these could be on the strong to severe side, with gusty winds and large hail being the main concern. Highs will range from the upper 60s to lower 80s under a partly cloudy sky. Storms will become more scattered during the afternoon and evening hours. Overnight, a few showers and storms will remain possible, as lows bottom out in the middle 50s to middle 60s.

Storm chances will hang around for the remainder of the forecast period, with severe weather also remaining likely. The good news is that beneficial rainfall is expected to return to the region!

Have a great rest of your week, and remain weather aware!

-Jacob.

