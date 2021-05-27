KLBK Evening Forecast: May 27th, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Tuesday evening forecast.

Tonight: Few storms early. Some severe. Low of 60°. Winds ESE 10-20 MPH.

Tomorrow: Severe storms . High of 73°. Winds ESE 20-30 MPH.

In case you didn’t know, May is the peak for severe weather season here in western Texas and eastern New Mexico. More severe storms are expected across the eastern South Plains and Rolling Plains this evening. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for the areas below until 11 PM CDT tonight.

80 MPH wind gusts, tennis ball sized hail (2.50″), isolated tornadoes, and flash flooding are all expected in this area. Timing will be from 4 PM Thursday evening through midnight Friday morning. Although tornadoes will be possible, our biggest concern will be with the potential for hail near tennis ball sized, and those 80 MPH wind gusts.

Tonight into Friday morning, showers will taper off as lows bottom out in the middle 50s to middle 60s. Winds will be out of the east-southeast around 12-18 MPH. We will see some breaks in the clouds.

More showers and storms will be possible by Friday afternoon! A level 1 out of 5 marginal risk for severe weather has been issued for areas in the dark green below. A level 2 out of 5 slight risk has been issued for areas in the yellow.

Our main concern for Friday will be the potential for wind gusts near 80 MPH, and hail up to the size of tennis balls (2.50″ in diameter). Timing will be mainly after 5 PM across the region, lasting through 2 AM Saturday morning. Highs will be well below average on Friday, with temperatures peaking in the middle 60s to upper 70s under a mostly cloudy sky. Winds will be out of the southeast around 18-22 MPH. Overnight, a few lingering showers will remain possible, as lows bottom out in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

Extended Forecast:

An active weather pattern will continue across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains through the end of the week, over the Memorial Day holiday weekend and the first half of next week. Scattered showers and thunderstorm chances are possible daily, mainly in the afternoon and evening periods. Any thunderstorms could be strong to severe as we’re still in our spring severe weather season as we end May and get ready to enter June. In addition to the risk for severe weather, we are also anticipating heavy rainfall. Portions of the KLBK viewing area could see up to 4 inches of additional rainfall by this time next week.

Daytime highs will range from the upper 80s to the lower 90s on Friday. We’ll transition to below average daytime high temperatures for late May/early June for the remainder of the extended forecast. Friday’s highs will vary from the lower to middle 70s over the northern half of the South and Rolling Plains, with middle 70s to lower 80s over the southern half. Daytime highs over the Memorial Day holiday weekend will range from the middle to the upper 70s. Lower to middle 70s are expected on Monday for Memorial Day. Highs will range from the upper 60s to the lower 70s on Tuesday, with lower to middle 70s on Wednesday.

Morning lows on Friday will range from the upper 50s to the middle 60s. Middle to upper 50s are expected Saturday morning, with upper 50s to lower 60s on Sunday and Monday mornings. Tuesday and Wednesday morning’s low temperatures will range from the middle to the upper 50s.

KLBK Seven Day Forecast

(Valid 5-27-21)

Drought Update:

Recent rainfall helped bring some slight improvements to the drought that continues to plague the South Plains and the Rolling Plains region. Exceptional, extreme and severe drought conditions continue to be reported across the western South Plains. Severe and moderate drought conditions continue to be reported across the central and eastern South Plains. Off the Caprock, moderate drought and abnormally dry conditions were being reported across the Rolling Plains. A small area of severe drought was still reported across Dickens and King County.

Latest U.S. Drought Monitor Update

Lubbock Climate Data for Thursday, May 27:

Sunrise: 6:40 AM CDT

Sunset: 8:50 PM CDT

Normal High: 88°

Normal Low: 61°

Record High: 103° (1980)

Record Low: 48° (1950/1961)

Have a great rest of your week, and remain weather aware!

-Jacob.

