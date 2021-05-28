KLBK Evening Forecast: May 28th, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Chris Whited has your Friday evening forecast.

Tonight: Few storms early. Some severe. Low of 58°. Winds ESE 15-25 MPH.

Tomorrow: Isolated evening storms . High of 73°. Winds SE 20-30 MPH.

Partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing in the evening for our Friday. Some storms may be strong to severe. The biggest threat with storms will be hail up to tennis ball sized (2.50″), 60-80 MPH wind gusts, isolated tornadoes, and flash flooding. Southwest winds of 10-20 MPH are expected, with the chance for precipitation sitting at 40 percent.





Tonight, mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms in the evening and early overnight hours are expected. Then, our sky will become partly cloudy overnight. Some thunderstorms may be strong to severe. Lows bottom out in the lower to middle 60s and upper 50s. Southeast winds near 10-20 MPH are expected. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible in the evening. The chance for precipitation is 40 percent.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy and cooler. Isolated showers and thunderstorms will be possible throughout the day over our extreme western areas. Some storms may be strong to severe. Highs ranging from the lower to middle 70s. Southeast winds near 10-20 MPH are expected. The chance for precipitation is 10 percent.

Extended Forecast:

An active weather pattern will continue across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains through the Memorial Day holiday weekend and the first half of next week. Scattered showers and thunderstorm chances are possible daily, mainly in the afternoon and evening periods. Any thunderstorms could be strong to severe as we’re still in our spring severe weather season as we end May and get ready to enter June.

We’ll transition to below average daytime high temperatures for late May/early June for the remainder of the extended forecast. Friday’s highs will vary from the lower to middle 70s over the northern half of the South and Rolling Plains, with middle 70s to lower 80s over the southern half. Daytime highs over the Memorial Day holiday weekend will range from the middle to the upper 70s. Lower to middle 70s are expected on Monday for Memorial Day. Highs will range from the upper 60s to the lower 70s on Tuesday, with lower to middle 70s on Wednesday.

Morning lows will range from the upper 50s to the middle 60s. Middle to upper 50s are expected Saturday morning, with upper 50s to lower 60s on Sunday and Monday mornings. Tuesday and Wednesday morning’s low temperatures will range from the middle to the upper 50s.

KLBK Seven Day Forecast

(Valid 5-28-21)

Lubbock Climate Data for Thursday, May 28:

Sunrise: 6:39 AM CDT

Sunset: 8:50 PM CDT

Normal High: 88°

Normal Low: 61°

Record High: 104° (2011)

Record Low: 43° (1917)

