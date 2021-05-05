KLBK Evening Forecast: May 5th, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Wednesday evening forecast.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low of 51°. Winds SE 10-20 MPH.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. High of 79°. Winds SE 15-25 MPH.

A weak cold front will pass through the region tonight, bringing some isolated showers over the extreme northern fringes of the KLBK viewing area. 99% of our area will remain dry. A few passing clouds will be possible, with winds out of the southeast around 12-18 MPH. By Thursday morning, temperatures will bottom out in the middle 40s to middle 50s.

That cold front will slightly decrease our highs for Thursday, with temperatures topping out in the middle 70s to middle 80s under a mostly sunny sky. Winds will be out of the southeast around 15-20 MPH. Overall, Thursday will be a relatively pleasant day. Thursday night into Friday morning will be mild, with lows ranging from the lower 50s to lower 60s.

Highs will return to above average levels on Friday, topping out in the lower 80s to lower 90s. We will see a few showers and storms develop over the western South Plains Friday afternoon into the evening hours. As of now, no severe weather is expected. Some areas could see over 0.25″ of rainfall. The best chance for rain appears to exist for areas to the north of Highway 114, and to the west of Interstate 27. Winds will be out of the south-southwest, with gusts over 30 MPH. Showers, with maybe a rumble of thunder or two, will hang on through the early overnight hours. After midnight, activity will taper off. Lows will drop into the middle 50s to upper 60s by Saturday morning.

Your Mother’s Day weekend will start off warm and windy. Highs on Saturday will be 10-15 degrees above average, with most of the KLBK viewing area topping out in the middle to low 90s. A few upper 90s are expected off the caprock, into the Rolling Plains. Winds will be quite breezy, gusting over 30 MPH out of the southwest. Recent rainfall will keep our fire weather risk at bay, but some drier areas will have an increased risk for wildfire potential all day Saturday. By the evening hours, temperatures will begin to fall into the 70s and 80s. By Sunday morning, lows will bottom out in the lower 50s to middle 60s.

Mother’s Day will be a pretty average May day across western Texas and eastern New Mexico. Highs will top out from the upper 70s to the middle 80s under a mostly sunny sky. Winds will generally be out of the east around 15-20 MPH. Overnight lows will fall into the middle 40s to middle 50s.

Next week, high temperatures will fall below average as our next storm system approaches the region. This will increase our rain chances, especially on Tuesday. It is still too early to talk specifics, but it appears that the greatest chance for rain will occur to the east of the I-27/ Highway 87 corridor. We will keep you up to date right here, and on KLBK News as the latest data continues to come in.

Have a wonderful Wednesday evening!

-Jacob.

