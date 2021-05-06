KLBK Evening Forecast: May 6th, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Thursday evening forecast.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low of 56°. Winds SE 10-20 MPH.

Tomorrow: Storms late. High of 87°. Winds S 25-35 MPH.

A few clouds are expected to return to the South Plains tonight, with winds out of the southeast around 12-18 MPH. Lows will be slightly above average, bottoming out in the 50s area wide.

A few strong to severe storms will be possible Friday evening. Highs will top out from the lower 80s to the lower 90s under a partly cloudy sky. Winds will be out of the south around 25-30 MPH, with gusts near 40 for some. After 5 PM, storms will begin to develop along the Texas-New Mexico state line. Storms will push to the east, falling apart after sunset. Scattered showers, with maybe a rumble of thunder or two, will enter the Lubbock metro around 9 PM. Damaging winds around 60 MPH will be our main risk for areas north of Highway 114, and west of Interstate 27. Drier air is expected at the surface, which will result in dry microbursts, and not a lot of rainfall. Showers and storms dissipate not too long after midnight, with lows bottoming out in the middle 50s to middle 60s by Saturday morning.

Saturday will be hot and windy across western Texas and eastern New Mexico! Temperatures will range from the middle 80s to the lower 100s! The warmest conditions will exist off the caprock, into the Rolling Plains. Lubbock will warm into the middle 90s. Winds will gust over 40 MPH out of the southwest, bringing some patchy blowing dust back into the KLBK viewing area. Fire conditions will be more of a risk, so please avoid any outdoor burning. Be sure to look before you lock, and NEVER leave your children or pets unattended in a locked car. Overnight lows will range from the lower 50s to the lower 60s.

Mother’s Day will be a few degrees cooler after a weak cold front pushes into the region! This will drop our highs into the upper 70s and middle 80s under a mostly sunny sky. A few passing showers will be possible across the Texas Panhandle. Winds will be out of the east around 18-22 MPH. Overnight, lows will range from the middle 40s to the middle 50s.

Next week, temperatures are forecasted to fall slightly below average, with highs ranging from the upper 60s to upper 70s from Monday through Thursday. Rain chances will also increase towards the middle of the week, with isolated showers looking most likely over our eastern areas. We will continue to monitor this forecast, and keep you updated right here, on air, and on KLBK News’ social media platforms.

Have a fantastic Friday!

-Jacob.

Facebook: Meteorologist Jacob Riley

Twitter: @jrileywx