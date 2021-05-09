KLBK Evening Forecast: May 9th, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Sunday evening forecast.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low of 48°. Winds SE 10-20 MPH.

Tomorrow: Cloudy with sprinkles. High of 68°. Winds ESE 15-25 MPH.

As we wrap up our Mother’s Day, we could see a few showers over the extreme northern fringes of the KLBK viewing area, mainly along and to the north of Highway 86. Most of our area will remain dry, with winds out of the southeast around 18-22 MPH. Temperatures will bottom out in the middle 40s to middle 50s by Monday morning.

Isolated showers, even a few thunderstorms, will be possible from Monday through Wednesday of this week. In addition to more moisture, cooler temperatures are expected across the South Plains! Daytime highs will range from the middle 60s to the middle 70s on Monday. By Tuesday and Wednesday, some areas won’t even warm into the 60s! Rain chances will be best along and to the east of the I-27/ Highway 87 corridor. Not much in the way of rain accumulation is expected, but some locations could see up to 0.50″ by Wednesday evening. Winds will mainly be out of the east around 15-25 MPH. Morning lows will be a smidge cooler, bottoming out on the lower 40s to middle 50s.

By the time Thursday rolls around, more sunshine is expected across the region. Highs will warm back into the 70s on Thursday. By Friday, through Sunday, our warming trend will continue as temperatures return to the lower 80s to lower 90s. A few scattered showers will be possible from Friday into Saturday. mainly be out of the south around 15-30 MPH, with morning lows warming into the upper 40s to lower 60s.

Have a great week South Plains, and happy Mother’s Day to all the moms across the area!

-Jacob.

