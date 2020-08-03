KLBK Evening Weather August 3, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas- It was so nice to see the rain for nearly all locations on Sunday night and into the early morning on Monday. Lubbock officially came in with .51″, which we really need! However, dry weather is returning to the forecast. Tuesday is looking to see sunny skies, with much higher temperatures. Lubbock will reach a high of 99°, which is back above average. It will be dry tomorrow, too. By the middle of the week, we will still be looking at sunny skies and very dry air. Expect the wind to be at 10-15 mph, with a high of 100°. That will be the 21st time reaching the century mark this year.

