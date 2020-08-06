KLBK Evening Weather August 6, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas- The latest drought update was released this morning and we’re still seeing very bad news for most of the region. From Lubbock County north and west, most areas are seeing severe and extreme drought conditions. Locations off the Caprock saw more rain earlier this summer, so things aren’t as bad there. Dry air is going to win out over the next week. Friday is going to see mostly sunny skies, with 10-15 mph wind and a high of 98°. Wind will increase to 15-20 mph on Saturday, with sunny skies and a high of 97°.

Follow along on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and NickKraynokWeather.com!