KLBK Evening Weather August 7, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas- The work week has ended with mostly sunny skies and more very warm air across the area. There were more triple digit readings off the Caprock, which is typical for west Texas summer, but we all hate to see that. As we move into the weekend, expect to see more warm and dry air. We’re looking at a sunny day Saturday with 10-15 mph wind and a high temperature of 96°. The average high is 92°. By Sunday, it will be a repeat. The air is going to be dry, with 10-15 mph wind and a high temperature of 98°. We’ll see more triple digit heat off the Caprock on Sunday afternoon.

