KLBK Evening Weather December 10, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas- We got to enjoy another warm day across the region today. We could have done without the gusty wind, but that’s what happens when a low pressure system and cold front moves in. We’re going to see the effects from that cold front by tomorrow. The sky will remain sunny and it will be a dry day again. The wind will shift around to the northwest at 10-15 mph. Lubbock is going to see the high temperature reach 54°. That is exactly where we should be for the high temperature on December 10. As we move into the weekend, it will still be a cool day on Saturday. We’ll start out with a low of 28°. The afternoon will be sunny, with wind at 5-10 mph, with the high reaching 52°.

