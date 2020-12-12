KLBK Evening Weather December 11, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas- Cooler air arrived in west Texas today, thanks to this morning’s cold front. Even with that said, the high in Lubbock was just above the average for December 11. Gone are the 70s that we saw earlier in the week, which means we’ll see closer to average highs for most of the next work and school week. Saturday is going to be sunny and dry. The wind is going to be at 10-15 mph, so it will feel cooler than what the temperature is showing. We’ll be just below average, as Lubbock will make it to a high of 53°. Much colder air will arrive on Sunday, after a spotty shower/flurry early in the morning hours. It will be mostly sunny on Sunday, with 20-25 mph wind and a high of only 43°.

