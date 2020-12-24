KLBK Evening Weather December 24, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas- A strong cold front moved across the state on Wednesday. We really noticed how much the temperature dropped in the evening and how much the wind increased. Well, the wind was at it again today. We’re easily seeing wind sustained at over 20 mph from the west-northwest. The wind is going to relax for Christmas Day, which is really good news! We’ll see sustained wind on Friday at 5-10 mph. Expect to see sunny skies and a warm Christmas for 2020. Lubbock’s high will reach 61°, which is above the average of 53°. The day after Christmas (Boxing Day in the U.K.) is Saturday and we’re actually going to have a very warm day in west Texas. Skies will remain sunny and the wind will increase to 15-20 mph. The high temperature will make it to 67°.

