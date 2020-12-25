KLBK Evening Weather December 25, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas- It was a very warm Christmas Day this year, as we made it up to 65° here in Lubbock. The wind was light so it was a very nice day to get outside. As we move into the weekend, expect more warm conditions. Saturday is looking to be sunny, windy and dry, with a high temperature of 67°. The wind is going to be at 15-20 mph in the afternoon. Sunday will be sunny and dry again. It will only be slightly cooler, with a high reaching 65°. The wind is only going to drop to 10-15 mph during the day. So fire conditions will be high this weekend, be safe around open flames because fires will spread very fast.

Follow along on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and NickKraynokWeather.com!