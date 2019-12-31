KLBK Evening Weather December 30, 2019

LUBBOCK, Texas- Dry weather is going to be the story as we round out 2019 and head into 2020. We’ll first see cold air on New Year’s Eve day, with clear skies and light wind. The low in Lubbock will drop down to 25°. Tuesday afternoon is looking to see sunny skies, with light wind and a high temperature of 51°. The wind is going to increase as we move into 2020 on Wednesday. It will be sustained at 15-20 mph in the afternoon. Otherwise, expect sunny skies and warmer air, with the high making it to 60°.
