KLBK Evening Weather December 4, 2019

LUBBOCK, Texas- Cloud cover was abundant today, but high temperatures were still able to climb up above average across the region. Those clouds will begin to clear tonight, which will give way to mainly clear conditions. Even though things will clear, the low temperature will only drop down to 43°. A jacket is needed in the morning, but nothing too heavy. Thursday afternoon is going to be sunny, dry and windy. Sustained wind is going to be at 20-25 mph, with gusts over 30 mph. There will be some blowing dust at times in the afternoon, so be aware of that. The high temperature in Lubbock is going to reach 72°.

Follow along on Twitter, Facebook and NickKraynokWeather.com!