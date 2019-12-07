KLBK Evening Weather December 6, 2019

LUBBOCK, Texas- It was a cooler day across west Texas on this Friday. Thankfully the wind was much lower than what we saw on Thursday. Moving into the weekend, we’ll still see dry air out there, but temperatures will be higher. Saturday is shaping up to see mostly sunny skies, with a high of 61°. The average high is in the mid 50s. We’ll drop down to 43° by Sunday morning, with a few passing clouds. Sunday afternoon will remain mostly sunny, with a high reaching 70°. The wind will increase on Sunday to 15-20 mph, with gusts over 30 mph ahead of our next cold front.
