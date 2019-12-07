KLBK Evening Weather December 6, 2019

Good morning and happy Friday! We are starting the day a little cooler than we were just this time yesterday as a weak front pushed through the area last night. Winds have shifted from the west to a northerly direction which will keep temperatures about 10 to 15 degrees cooler than Thursday, which is right around where should be in the mid 50s for our Friday. We could see some clouds increasing this afternoon, but they'll be quick to move out as we should have mostly clear skies tonight and lows in the mid to low 30s. For the weekend, temperatures increase to the low 60s on Saturday with partly cloudy skies, and low 70s by Sunday with mostly cloudy skies. By the beginning of next week, we will see another cold front sweep through the South Plains on Monday which will knock our temperatures back down to the mid 50s. We will be watching for some light precip Monday night and into early Tuesday morning which could be in the frozen form as temperatures will dip below freezing area wide, however, no accumulation is expected at this time. Temperatures rebound again by Wednesday through the end of next week with sunshine returning as well.