KLBK Evening Weather December 7, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas- The warmth really returned to the area today with all that sunshine and light wind. West Texas will turn up the temperatures on Tuesday and Wednesday before we get back to typical December highs later in the forecast period. Expect clear skies and light wind overnight. That will help temperatures to drop back into the upper 20s to kick off your Tuesday. The afternoon will be sunny and dry once again, with 5-10 mph wind. The average high is 55°, but Lubbock will get up to 70°. Expect a warmer day on Wednesday, as it will remain sunny and dry. The wind is going to increase to 10-15 mph, with the high temperature making it to 72°.

