KLBK Evening Weather December 8, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas- It’s not beginning to look a lot like Christmas…at least not yet. It was another warm one out there this afternoon, wit highs more than 15° above the average for December 8. It was just two years ago that Lubbock saw 10″ of snow on this date! Well, it’s going to be another very warm day tomorrow. Lubbock will expect to see more sunshine and dry air. Wind is going to be at 5-10 mph, with the high temperature climbing up to 72°. There will be only a slight drop in high temperatures by Thursday. A cold front will be coming in late Thursday, into the early morning hours Friday. Thursday afternoon is going to be mostly sunny, with a high of 68°.

