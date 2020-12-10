KLBK Evening Weather December 9, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas- The drought continues in west Texas as we saw another sunny and dry day on Wednesday. There will be mostly sunny skies on Thursday afternoon. The wind will increase to 10-15 mph. The clouds will not have an impact on high temperatures. Lubbock is going to make it to 73° tomorrow. As a low pressure system approaches Thursday night, a few spotty showers can’t be ruled out. Expect most of us to remain dry. Friday is going to be cooler, with light wind. Any clouds will clear and it will be a dry day, with sunny skies and a high temperature closer to average of 54°.

