KLBK Evening Weather February 13, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas- A winter storm that will drop several inches of snow in west Texas is headed our way tonight. Snow will begin to the west and northwest of Lubbock late tonight, with Lubbock seeing the snow beginning early Sunday morning. Accumulating snow will begin for Lubbock by 10:00-11:00 am. Sunday will be a very cold day with snow through at least 7:00-8:00 pm in Lubbock. The high temperature will only get to 8°. Snow accumulation for Lubbock will be 2-4″, with locally higher amounts of 5-6″ possible within the county. The snow will end late Sunday night and will be gone from the eastern counties by 6:00 am Monday. Monday morning will see the low temperature drop to -4°, with wind chills -15° to -20°. The high on Monday will only reach 13°.

